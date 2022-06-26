I’ve never been pregnant. So, when cancer took my ovaries at age 38, I found myself dodging invasive questions and looks of pity from friends and strangers alike who assumed I must be devastated.
It’s true that I originally planned to become a mom. However, undergoing surgical menopause isn’t the only reason why I’m not.
Cancer is just one of many health issues that leave me so fatigued it’s often hard to take care of myself, let alone anyone else.
Without additional support systems — like universal health care or guaranteed paid leave — it’s a relief to know that I will never be pregnant, particularly now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that protected women’s ability to choose the number and spacing of their children.
I never thought I would view my sterility as a silver lining, but seeing the headlines about Roe is a humbling reminder that I will be spared a lot of stress amid today’s political climate:
I will never know the stigma of an unexpected pregnancy. I will never face the stress of having to drive out of state for reproductive care. I will never need to choose which is more important, prioritizing a potential, emerging life or protecting my own.
Still, the emergence of a post-Roe country has me feeling sad, angry, and disoriented. I know I’m not alone in that: Data from the Pew Research Center show that 6 in 10 Americans believe in protecting reproductive freedom.
This majority recognizes the necessity of safe, legal abortion. Bodily autonomy for women and girls means that we are in the driver’s seat of our own lives.
It tells us that our bodies belong to us and us alone, that we have value beyond motherhood, that we deserve to define our own dreams. It tells my stepdaughter and nieces that they are full-fledged human beings, not just vessels.
In a social cage constructed of inadequate sex education in schools; an overwhelmed, under-resourced foster system; costly, often out-of-reach child care; and a dearth of paid leave, access to abortion is a bend in the bars.
Reproductive freedom is also an acknowledgment that not all pregnancies lead to happy, healthy, live babies. Some lead to miscarriage, to severe and untreatable birth defects, or to implantation outside of the uterus. Some pregnancies are traumatic reminders of rape or incest or relationships characterized by domestic violence.
In extreme (but all too common) cases, birth is not a gateway to life but, rather, a segue into severe, unspeakable, and even fatal abuse, like that which killed 10-year-old Anthony Avalos and 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.
If you are reading this, you already know and love someone who has had an abortion — even if they haven’t told you. Statistically speaking, that person is probably already a parent and has had no prior abortions.
They likely experienced a safe procedure early in their pregnancy. If it happened past the 21st week of gestation, as is the case with less than 1% of abortions, the procedure was probably a necessary outcome, not the one they wanted.
They may have picked a name, planned a shower, and then been faced with a harrowing decision, made even more painful by not being able to grieve publicly for a loss that would make them targets of judgment rather than beneficiaries of compassion and support.
The Supreme Court’s decision to undo Roe is not surprising; after all, restrictive bans have been passed in a growing number of states, including Missouri. However, the reversal is a wake-up call.
It reminds us that our families and communities are strongest when women thrive. And women thrive when we have a voice in our own lives. I hope you will join me in raising yours.
Heather Gehlert is a writer, editor and former journalism instructor from Columbia. Her work has appeared in the Columbia Daily Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and the Oakland Tribune, among other publications.