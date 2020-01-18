I have been reading articles about illegal gaming devices in the state of Missouri and their impact on lottery revenues. I would like to offer some thoughts on how to address the issue.
I would like to suggest that these devices exist because there is a demand for the activity. If you go to any casino across the U.S. on a Saturday night, you will see that gambling has truly become America’s pastime. Missouri’s gaming regulations limiting the number of casino licenses is causing a limitation on the supply in the market and opens the door for illegal operators to thrive.
Additionally, Missouri suffers from an absence of modern gaming options. There are no online or app-driven options, no sports betting, and Missouri specific requirements for game reporting and approval makes it difficult for operators to provide their customers what they are looking for and opens the door to a black market for desirable games.
Finally, you cannot lose sight that gamblers seek desirable games. The games offered by the lottery are not only difficult to play because of the absence of technology, they are awful games for the players. Gamblers have realized that the return to player of lottery products is woefully low in comparison to the worst slot machines.
To drive home just how poor of a position Missouri has put itself in, take a look at the Downstream casino in Oklahoma. You exit highway 44 in Missouri and drive through Joplin only to find a driveway leading to sovereign land in Oklahoma where a state-of-the-art facility operates. It’s almost as if Missouri does not want to keep Missouri dollars in the state.
I think it is clear as a bell that the state cannot eliminate people’s desire to gamble. Missouri should take a look at successful gambling operations across the U.S. and mimic their models. Examples include gambling expansion in Illinois and Oklahoma, online options in New Jersey, lottery promotions in Pennsylvania, and Nevada being able to eliminate an income tax based on gambling revenues and the rejection of lottery.
It seems so odd to me that a state that embraces free market economic principles does not see the disaster they are living with in gaming.
Jason Swetitch lives in St. Charles, Missouri.
