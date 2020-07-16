On Aug. 4, voters across Missouri will head to the ballot box to decide on the status of Medicaid expansion in the state.
To allow for true democratic representation on this issue and on every other momentous decision being made in 2020, we must direct our focus to a crucially important segment of the electorate: young voters.
Overall, the gap between reported voters aged 18-29 and voters over 60 is twice as large in America as it is in other advanced democratic countries. How can we claim to maintain a functioning democracy when young people — those who will have to live longest with the policies we create now — have a marginalized say on today’s most pressing problems?
The solution can be found where the problem begins. College faculty and administrators, cities and states must work together to make registration opportunities easier and more accessible to students.
Here at the New Voters Project, a priority campaign of Student PIRGs, we are working at campuses around the country to do exactly this.
Young people have clearly demonstrated their capacity for civic engagement in recent weeks. It is up to all of us to empower and educate them to make their voices heard this fall.
Jackson Still is a senior economics and political science student at William Jewell College and an intern for Student PIRGs' New Voters Project.