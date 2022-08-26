There was a time when I made a point of tuning into conservative media to get their views on policy to “promote the general welfare” and guide this nation into the future. T

here was never much discussion about policy other than making the rich richer and opposing all Democratic legislation that would benefit a huge majority of people in this country. Over the last several years the rhetoric has risen and truth has been put on the back burner due to the unfounded, unproven, and un-credible assertion that the last election was stolen.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

