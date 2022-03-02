Ken Midkiff’s Feb. 28 commentary, “Already too many; population growth can harm planet’s future,” needs to be repeated often to the public and especially to the many members of the media and the U.S. Congress who refuse to connect the dots.
Yes, overpopulation is a worldwide problem, but Mr. Midkiff ignores the driving force behind this nation’s ongoing population explosion: immigration. According to the U.S. Census, immigration today represents nearly 90% of our growth that is projected to push our numbers to the 404 million mark by 2060, a mere 38 years from now.
Congress controls the numbers; since 1990 this nation’s average annual legal immigration level has been about 1.2 million people, or four times the annual number admitted during the first 200 years of our history.
Mr. Midkiff no doubt supports the need for us to “reduce our carbon footprint,” but how are we to do that when we keep adding so many feet? We already are the world’s third most populated nation behind China and India.
Another Earth Day is approaching, and the words of its founder, Gaylord Nelson, are more auspicious than ever: “In this country, it’s phony to say, ‘I’m for the environment but not for limiting immigration.’ It’s just a fact that we can’t take all the people who want to come here.”
Dave Gorak, of Wisconsin, is executive director for the Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration.