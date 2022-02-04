I commend the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for identifying literacy as a crucial aspect of education and its commitment to distribute $18 million in grants to improve literacy in the state of Missouri.
Literacy plays an important role in reducing gender, race and religious inequalities by empowering these citizens to be active in their communities, the key to driving change. From my experience working with Saint Louis Head Start Organization, it becomes clear that fostering a love for literacy through team-building, storytelling and leadership activities allows children to build the foundations to become these advocates and citizens of tomorrow.
The children of Missouri deserve a better future. It is our responsibility to ensure that the leaders of tomorrow have the ability to make a change, and that starts with building a foundation of literacy.
Udaykiran Vissa, a high school student, is co-founder of Saint Louis Head Start Organization for Education (STLHSO.org), a youth-led nonprofit that seeks to supplement education systems.