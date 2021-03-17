We are so pleased to know that Teresa Maledy will be running for the Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools. Teresa has been a valuable member of the School Board for the past three years, and we are excited to know she is focused on continuing her engagement in this important leadership position.
We have known Teresa, Scott and their family for many years. They are committed to the community, to our schools, to our neighborhood and are active in many initiatives throughout Columbia. Teresa and her family know the value and importance of educational opportunities for all of our kids.
Teresa is thoughtful, organized, inclusive, compassionate, value driven and hardworking. She embodies servant leadership and serves others in so many different ways. Her successful career in the financial industry is a significant benefit for the collective work of the board. She is focused on continuing to build a collaborative team throughout all of our schools.
Columbia is fortunate to have such a talented member on our School Board, and we look forward to the future for our kids with Teresa in this role. We are confident there are many supporters of Teresa Maledy for the Board of Education. Let’s vote for Teresa on Tuesday, April 6.
Rockie and Mike Alden are Columbia residents.