I am writing this letter in support of Teresa Maledy for the Columbia School Board.
Teresa Maledy is an outstanding choice to be reelected to the School Board. Her service and commitment during her first term have been exceptional. She is now an experienced board member and an asset to our community.
This past year has been one that has presented challenges that were not in anyone’s playbook. There was no outline of how to proceed. Decisions made by the current School Board were not made in a vacuum and not without much contemplation, listening, study and of course, controversy.
Teresa’s thoughtful questions and intense analysis of the facts reflected her listening skills and helped guide her in making tough but not necessarily popular decisions. Her main focus was always on what was best for the health, safety and education of all students.
Having worked alongside Teresa when I served on the School Board, I can attest to her honesty, loyalty, intelligence and sincere regard for the students and staff of Columbia Public Schools and our entire community. There is no agenda driving her candidacy. Her willingness to serve in an unpaid, volunteer position which often comes with zero rewards speaks volumes about her commitment to the job of civil servant.
Vote for Teresa Maledy on April 6.
Jan Mees served on the Columbia School Board from 2007 to 2019.