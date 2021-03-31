Whether you have children in the public schools or not, they are a critical component of a vibrant community. As a longtime educator, education advocate and school board member in the Atlanta area, I have an experienced perspective on the dynamics between the board, superintendent, parents and community. The best school board members come to the job with an open mind and willingness to listen rather than a narrow agenda.
Teresa Maledy has been the most responsive board member during the pandemic. She has been lobbied by many, has received information with respect and has responded to emails and phone calls. Teresa’s background in finance, as CEO of Commerce Bank, gives the board an expertise that is valuable as Columbia Public Schools grows and allocates resources. She approaches her board responsibilities with dedication to the entire CPS family and community. Her leadership is proven.
Luke Neal would be a new member on the board. His background is impressive — coach, teacher, youth program director. He is reasonable and responsible. Luke is a collaborator who brings groups together. That is an important mindset as the schools begin the task of moving beyond the pandemic with a new superintendent. You can count on him to be strong and steady. He will listen to you.
To be sure your voice for strong schools is heard, vote for Teresa Maledy and Luke Neal on Tuesday, April 6, and pass the word along. Every vote counts. Do it for the children of Columbia.
Karen Koelling Weaver is a native Columbian and proud Kewpie. Her grandchildren attend CPS. She has B.S. and M.A. education degrees from the University of Missouri.