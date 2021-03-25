For many years we have had the pleasure of knowing Teresa Maledy. She has our respect and admiration as a caring mother, loyal friend, inspired co-worker, independent businessperson, resourceful community supporter and thoughtful mentor.
We can think of no one who is better suited for re-election to the CPS Board of Education than Teresa. Serving in her first term during the pandemic put her many skills to the test ... and she made a tremendous difference by serving Columbia’s students, families, teachers and community with calm, thoughtful, discerning decision-making during the most difficult of times.
Many of you know or know of Teresa Maledy from her many years of strong leadership as regional CEO of Commerce Bank, as a board member of Alliance for Childhood Education, as a founding member of the Cradle to Career Alliance and as a member of the Boone County Coordinating Board for Early Childhood Education. Over the past 20 years, Teresa has proven her commitment to education and the community by serving on over a dozen boards as an engaged participant and leader to help shape the best possible outcomes for children and adults alike.
Personally, we know Teresa to be honest, authentic, wise and ethical. She is capable of making tough decisions, she listens closely to those from all sides of an issue and is above all a fair-minded person.
We plan to enthusiastically support and vote for Teresa Maledy for the CPS Board of Education on April 6th. We hope you will too.
Anne Deaton, formerly of Columbia, lives in Virginia. Barbara Schlemeier, Carole Patterson and Ellen Rippeto are Columbia residents.