I’m writing to encourage you to vote to reelect Teresa Maledy to the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education. With an incumbent running for reelection, we have the luxury of examining the performance of the candidate.
In what may have been the most difficult period in modern history for the school district, Teresa provided a calm, thoughtful approach to her decision-making — decisions she knew would not please everyone. From the beginning of the pandemic, she sought to find the right balance of protecting the health and safety of the students and faculty while remaining focused on meeting the educational mission of the district.
As our country and our community emerges from this pandemic, we have much to recover from and we can waste no time. Teresa has identified these as her top three priorities if reelected:
- Closing the achievement gap across all student demographics through equity in education and enrichment opportunities.
- Developing sound strategies to attract and retain quality teachers.
- Ensuring the district continues to earn the community’s confidence, trust and consistent financial support.
As a former CPS parent and, more importantly, as a grandparent of three children who are preparing to attend Columbia Public Schools, I want to do my part in ensuring we have strong leadership on the School Board. If you agree with me that these are the right priorities for Columbia Public Schools, then I invite you to join me in reelecting Teresa Maledy to the Board of Education on Tuesday, April 6.
Gary Thompson is President and CEO of Columbia Insurance Group.