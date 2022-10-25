I have known John Martin for the past 18 years.
I have known John Martin for the past 18 years.
As a local high school teacher, I embrace John’s vision for stronger schools. John is deeply concerned about the welfare of our youth, as displayed in his active community service.
John is an active, “rolled-up sleeves” man. He’s not only results-driven, but he’s active in the process to make things happen.
He is accountable for his actions and does not place blame on others. John Martin is a man of integrity; he keeps his word.
As a former pastor, established business owner and aspiring politician, John Martin has proven his capability to lead, teach and implement plans of actions. I support John Martin for 47th District state representative, without reservation.
Ta Shona Dixon is a Columbia resident.
