I strongly support John Martin for state representative, District 47.
I first met John when he was a small child, as his older brother and I showed 4-H cattle at the Boone County Fair. His whole family was friendly, trustworthy and strong supporters of the community.
It is no surprise to me that John grew into the man he is today — a devoted family man who works hard, supports his community and has rock solid Christian values.
John emphasizes supporting youth and schools, with his focus on the university, as well as all the other schools in this area that make us stronger when our schools are excellent.
As a person who taught high school for 17 years, I agree with John’s ideas about how important quality education is for every young person in our community.
John Martin also believes that our economy can be strongest if the private sector is left alone to work out as much success as possible with government playing a role in providing the essential services of schools, safety and infrastructure.
John is a worthy successor to Chuck Basye, who served District 47 for four terms and who was a stalwart advocate for education. On Nov. 8, I am voting for John Martin. You should, too.
Mike Beckstrom is a Columbia resident.
