I am writing this letter to tell you why I think John Martin is the strongest candidate for state representative in the 47th District.
I met John when I started going to his church. He is a strong, godly, family man, but most importantly he stands by his principles.
John believes in strong schools. Our kids need quality schools, from kindergarten through college. Also, since all kids are not suited to attend a four-year college, he supports career centers and trade schools for improved opportunities for training in trades. This will be good for all of us. We must invest in our children.
John backs law enforcement officers and is a strong supporter of standing up against violent crime. He believes we, as Americans, have every right to defend our lives, families and property. I believe we all must support legislators who will defend our Second Amendment rights.
John runs his own company and is a father of four great kids. He volunteers for 4H, Columbia Public Schools and the Daniel Boone Little League. I am happy he’s a friend, and is always ready to help.
Debra Talbert is a Columbia resident.
