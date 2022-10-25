I have known John Martin for several years and represented him as his attorney in the purchase of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting.
John has successfully managed and grown this business. He understands what it takes to make a payroll, and he has a servant’s heart.
It is important to me and my family to be represented by someone like John, who is a hard worker, shares our values and is interested in supporting quality education and law enforcement.
We need more people like John in the Missouri legislature. I would encourage all of my clients and friends to support John Martin and vote for him in his bid to be our next Missouri state representative for the 47th District.
Carlyle Foley is an attorney and Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.