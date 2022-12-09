Art Jago does not support the practice of using student questionnaires to evaluate their instructors’ performance. (“MU adoption of new system,” Dec. 7, Page 5A)
He cites a Wall Street Journal article in which the author wondered, “Why do colleges tie academic careers to winning the approval of teenagers?” There is a simple solution to this problem.
In his defense against charges of corrupting the youth, Socrates asked rhetorically whether his adult students reproached him for teaching them falsehoods when they were young. Of course, none did because their life experiences had born out Socrates’ teachings.
Course evaluations, therefore, should be given 20 years after a student finishes a class.
Brian Norris, Ph.D., is an associate professor of political science in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at Lincoln University.
