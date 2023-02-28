I’ve been a loyal reader of the Columbia Missourian since I moved here over three years ago. It is great to learn what events are going on in the city, what’s happening with the city government, the state legislature and to be able to follow the local sports teams.

I like to read the editorial page. Especially, the letters from readers. I get a kick out of those so militantly opposing the use of roll carts to collect the garbage. Some of these people seem to be angry that it is even being discussed.

