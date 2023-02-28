I’ve been a loyal reader of the Columbia Missourian since I moved here over three years ago. It is great to learn what events are going on in the city, what’s happening with the city government, the state legislature and to be able to follow the local sports teams.
I like to read the editorial page. Especially, the letters from readers. I get a kick out of those so militantly opposing the use of roll carts to collect the garbage. Some of these people seem to be angry that it is even being discussed.
These letters are written by folks, who I’m convinced, have never actually used a roll cart. I moved here from Houston, Texas, where they have used them for over 50 years.
I find some of their arguments hilarious. They claim the roll carts make the neighborhood look trashy. Well maybe, but not compared to bags of actual trash lining the street. This is especially true after the roaming dogs, raccoons, coyotes and the occasional deer have had a chance to tear open the bags. The trash haulers will haul off the bags, but they don’t collect all the stuff that is strewn around or spills out of the torn bags. The “anti-carters” claim it is easier to carry the bags out to the curb rather than roll the carts; I’ve done it both ways. Believe me, it is much easier to roll out a cart than carry multiple bags to the curb. I wonder why our ancestors invented the wheel and built wagons, if it was easier just to carry stuff.
I think most folks in Columbia will find that it is not difficult to clear out a space in the garage near the door where the roll cart may reside, until it makes its weekly trip to the curb. The city claims that cart pickup is faster, cheaper and safer than using bags. The only problem I’ve ever had with cart pickup was making sure the cars parked on the street left enough room for the truck to get to the cart. Maybe we should give living in the 21st century a try.
Gerald Dougherty is a Columbia resident.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.