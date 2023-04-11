I’m not a Medicaid recipient but every day I come in contact with those who qualify. These are children, single moms, the working poor, the disabled, the elderly and the many others that don’t make enough to afford health insurance.
When a public health emergency extended coverage during the COVID crisis, these people were able to have continuous coverage. However this ended on April 1, and annual renewals are once again required.
Many of the people who need health coverage the most have also had their lives disrupted by COVID, rising rents and food prices. Many have had to move to cheaper housing options or are staying with extended family. Although they still qualify for Medicaid, they may be unaware that their coverage is in danger because they haven’t received a notice.
If you or someone you know is in this situation, there is an easy way to handle it. Simply update your address by going to mydss.mo.gov and click on “report a change” or call 853-373-4636.
If you receive a renewal notice and aren’t sure how to complete it, reach out online at showmecoverage.org. If you know anyone who needs help, you can provide them this valuable service in about 15 minutes. You’ll feel better knowing that you’re not only helping an individual and their family, but also contributing to the health of your whole community.
Dan Murphy, of Columbia, is a volunteer with the Missouri Rural Crisis Center and is concerned about public health across the state.
