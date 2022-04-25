If you’ve been paying attention, Medicaid expansion is back in the news, and I wish I could say I was surprised.
Most people considered this debate settled by now — if not when people voted for it back in 2020, then when the Missouri Supreme Court upheld that vote in 2021.
It would be reasonable to hope that Medicaid expansion making the news in 2022 would be about the successes of people getting enrolled and the difference that having health insurance means in their lives, but you’d find yourself madder than a hornet just like me when you found out the truth.
It turns out that our legislators down in Jefferson City are still trying to play political games with Medicaid coverage after over a decade of refusing to act on expansion when our fate was in their hands and hundreds of people were dying each year without access to affordable, accessible health insurance.
Instead of embracing the will of the people and working to ensure the most people get the access they are constitutionally entitled to, our lawmakers continue to try to throw wrenches in the process, open up more opportunities for them to control the money and callously deny care to hardworking Missourians.
As someone who lost both of my parents in the coverage gap, it doesn’t feel political, it feels personal. Worse than that, it feels malicious.
Medicaid saves lives. The people of Missouri know that, and we are tired of having the same conversation. When will they listen?
Erich Arvidson, of Boonville, is a Medicaid ambassador.