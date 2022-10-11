Methane is a fuel — a very good fuel. But when release into the atmosphere it is a far more potent greenhouse gas (global warming) than carbon dioxide. Unlike carbon dioxide it will degrade in the atmosphere, but not quickly.
Sources of methane are varied, including the world's bovine population and leaks around oil and natural gas wellheads. Eliminating the world's bovine (cattle) population seems questionable, but more can be done to reduce leaks associated with petroleum production and transportation.
The most serious potential problem concerns methane sequestered in tundra — in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. How the methane got there cannot be explained in a letter of 250 words.
For most of each year, tundra is frozen up to its surface, but during the brief arctic summer it thaws from the top, refreezing when summer ends. As the earth's atmosphere warms, seasonal thawing goes deeper. Methane release have already been documented; there has been a National Geographic Magazine article about this.
A sudden, mass exit of methane gas would be catastrophic. That may never happen, but the potential for it to happen is there.
Ellis Smith is a former Columbia resident who now lives in Ankeny, Iowa.
