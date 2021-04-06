I am writing regarding Ken Midkiff’s article on the NRA and assault weapons, published online March 29.
First of all, I will say he is obviously a good and thoughtful man. I do, however, disagree with him on both of what I saw were his main points.
Higher-capacity guns — greater than 10 cartridges in capacity — are used and have been used numerous times in self-defense and are in the homes of many normal citizens who keep them for home protection.
With over 20 million in the U.S., I would suggest they are likely used for this purpose much more often than to commit a crime.
Secondly, the NRA isn’t some kind of weird group of mean people who try to buy off politicians. Citizens donate to them as they help to represent protection of their gun rights, just as people give the Sierra Club, for example, to represent their beliefs.