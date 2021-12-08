Governor Parson lived up to Missouri’s nickname as the “Show-Me” state when he asked that a study be done to determine if masks combat the spread of coronavirus.
When The Missouri Independent Documenting Project confirmed that fewer infections are reported where masks are used, Parson acted like Missouri’s state animal, refusing to accept the results like a stubborn mule. He claimed, ironically, that the data didn’t account for “vaccination rates” or “health care access” in his own state, which has refused to expand health care through Medicaid.
What will he say when he learns that the Supreme Court in 1905 upheld a Massachusetts law requiring vaccines during a smallpox outbreak? The court held that “in every well-ordered society” the rights of the individual may “be subjected to such restraint” as the “safety of the general public may demand,” adding “real liberty for all could not exist under a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own liberty regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”
Mandatory vaccinations are not unconstitutional in our country (or even required in Missouri), so why does Parson try to undermine effective mask mandates where they exist?
Dr. Elizabeth L. Sawin is a resident of St. Joseph.