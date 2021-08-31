We need to ask the governor why he is allowing, supporting or not stopping Attorney General Eric Schmitt from suing Missouri school districts over mask mandates when the governor himself has said health decisions should be left to the local communities to handle.
The suit doesn’t make sense since the CDC has specifically said masking works, which certainly means the mandates are not capricious, as the AG asserts.
You might also ask the governor if he thinks such a legal maneuver is a good use of Missouri citizens’ tax money.
We, the public, deserve answers to these questions. Thanks for helping to clarify.
Nancy Moen is a Columbia resident.