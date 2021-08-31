We need to ask the governor why he is allowing, supporting or not stopping Attorney General Eric Schmitt from suing Missouri school districts over mask mandates when the governor himself has said health decisions should be left to the local communities to handle.

The suit doesn’t make sense since the CDC has specifically said masking works, which certainly means the mandates are not capricious, as the AG asserts.

You might also ask the governor if he thinks such a legal maneuver is a good use of Missouri citizens’ tax money.

We, the public, deserve answers to these questions. Thanks for helping to clarify.

Nancy Moen is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

