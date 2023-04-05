When a St. Louis City judge recently ruled there was clear and convincing evidence that Lamar Johnson was innocent of a murder he was convicted for in 1995, many assumed he would be entitled to restitution for the almost three decades he spent behind bars.
Instead, Johnson’s case highlighted that current Missouri law does not provide exonerees like him with any compensation for their wrongful incarceration.
The lack of restitution is because Johnson’s innocence was not the result of DNA analysis, which begs the question: Is Johnson less innocent simply because DNA evidence was neither used to convict nor exonerate him?
Missouri’s current law only provides restitution to individuals who were found guilty of a felony and later determined to be innocent solely because of DNA analysis. Missouri’s DNA requirement is unique compared to the other 35 states with wrongful conviction compensation laws.
Johnson’s case also underscores the inconsistencies from state to state regarding the available compensation to those who have had their wrongful convictions overturned. Missouri’s statute allows individuals to receive $100 per day for each day they were incarcerated following their wrongful conviction (or $36,500 per year), while the majority of other states pay $50,000 or more per year.
The Missouri legislature is considering proposals to increase the restitution amount and eliminate the DNA restriction for restitution for a wrongful conviction. Lamar Johnson was found to be innocent. It’s time for Missouri law to treat him as such.
Lindsay Leible Combs is an attorney at Carmody MacDonald P.C. in St. Louis.
