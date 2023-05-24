The 2023 Missouri legislative session wrapped up in mid-May with a historic move in support of public transportation.

The legislature approved HB4, which includes $10 million in General Revenue funds and another $1.7 million from the State Transportation Fund, totaling $11.7 million in transit funding from the state. It is now up to Gov. Mike Parson to sign the bill into law.

