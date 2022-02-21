Citizen's initiatives. Do you know what this is? Its name reflects the issues citizens want on the ballot; it's been the law for 115 years.
In January, the Missouri legislature returned to Jefferson City, with the biggest issue on their agenda of enacting laws aimed at voter restrictions and participation.
Our Missouri legislature has put citizen's initiatives on the block for radical change.
Currently, initiative petitions require collecting signatures from 8% of voters in six of our eight congressional districts. That's 300,000 signatures for every initiative.
New rules would require signatures from all eight districts. This will require almost 500,000 signatures to get issues on the ballot.
In contrast, the legislature, using a simple majority, can place as many issues its members want on the ballot.
In 2016, citizen's initiatives put ballot initiatives before voters for Medicaid expansion, a $15 minimum wage and an independent commission for redrawing the congressional map for Missouri. All passed with big statewide majorities.
FYI, new maps will allow representatives to pick their voters instead of voters picking their representative.
Election sabotage is evidenced here by the conservatives engaged in both voter suppression and participation. Voices from citizens are being silenced by law. This is not how democracy works.
Joyce Nowak, of Shrewsbury, is a senior citizen whose three children and five grandchildren are all interested in political actions and how they impact our lives.