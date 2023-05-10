Missourians for Transportation Investment and its allies applaud the Missouri General Assembly for making transformational investments in Interstate 70 through the appropriation of $2.8 billion to expand and rehabilitate the corridor across the state. Expanding Interstate 70 across the state of Missouri has been a top legislative priority of MFTI.
Interstate 70 is an economic engine for the state of Missouri, connecting our largest urban centers, moving Missouri products to market, and linking Missouri to the world. Relieving congestion on Interstate 70 lowers costs for Missouri businesses and Missouri citizens. It decreases the likelihood of accidents. It improves safety and reduces vehicle maintenance costs. Rehabilitating and expanding this vital corridor will create jobs and increase tourism. The citizens of Missouri who live along the corridor, and even those Missourians who don’t, will reap generational benefits from the actions taken by the Missouri General Assembly.