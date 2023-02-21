It takes a village. That’s what we used to say about raising healthy children in a safe environment. Sadly, we in “the land of the free” abandoned our kids decades ago when campaign donations from gun manufacturers became more important than our little ones.
Today’s America will end up in the history books alongside stories of primitive cultures that sacrificed their children in order to guarantee a good crop or a victory over an enemy or anything that was more important than the children.
What strikes me as spectacularly insane is how our state Republican legislators are so intent on protecting our children from pornography and any mention of slavery in their schoolbooks. But it’s OK to shoot them? What kind of protection is that?
Anyone who has actually read the Second Amendment knows it refers to a “local militia” like the National Guard, not six year old children with military assault weapons. I wonder how many Missouri citizens know that their local law enforcement officers are not allowed to remove weapons from a home with an unstable, potentially violent resident. That is just plain crazy.
This carnage won’t stop until we place more value on our children than our guns.
Susan Cunningham is a resident of Pacific.
