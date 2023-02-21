It takes a village. That’s what we used to say about raising healthy children in a safe environment. Sadly, we in “the land of the free” abandoned our kids decades ago when campaign donations from gun manufacturers became more important than our little ones.

Today’s America will end up in the history books alongside stories of primitive cultures that sacrificed their children in order to guarantee a good crop or a victory over an enemy or anything that was more important than the children.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

