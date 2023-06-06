I am writing in response to the article, “Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands.” (Published online May 25)

In the case in question, Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court misinterpreted the Clean Water Act to leave many of our remaining wetlands without federal protection from polluters. Wetlands serve as our ecosystem’s kidneys by filtering out pollutants before they reach drinking water sources or places where we swim. They also provide vital habitat for wildlife and help protect our communities from flooding.

