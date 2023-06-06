In the case in question, Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court misinterpreted the Clean Water Act to leave many of our remaining wetlands without federal protection from polluters. Wetlands serve as our ecosystem’s kidneys by filtering out pollutants before they reach drinking water sources or places where we swim. They also provide vital habitat for wildlife and help protect our communities from flooding.
The reason for federal protection is obvious: The Mississippi River spreads over 31 states. If Iowa allows destruction of its marshes, then we would suffer more pollutants by the time the river flows downstream to the heart of St. Louis. The same could be said for the Missouri River near Columbia.
The Mississippi River Basins’ flood of 1993 resulted in 50 casualties and damages of over $15 billion across the region. Any preventative measure for a recurrence should be considered.
Missouri has already lost roughly 90% of its original wetlands. We cannot afford any further degradation of this crucial resource.
Ultimately, only Congress can restore the federal protections that the Court has just stripped away. For now, Missouri officials must act immediately to protect our remaining wetlands before more damage is done.
Ori Steinfink is a summer associate for Environment Missouri.
