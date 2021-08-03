Conservative Missouri Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed: We must help our neighbors in need by expanding Medicaid, something most of us voted for.

If your neighbor or caregiver makes less than $18,000 per year, they will now receive health insurance. No more expensive trips to the ER that you and I are paying for; now they will have affordable care from their own doctors. This is an important step in helping our friends gain the freedom they need to pull out of poverty.

How do we pay for it? The federal government pays for most of it with an extra billion and a half dollars over the next 10 years, which brings me to this question: Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Missouri has so much money right now, so why are most of the Missouri politicians that we voted for lying to us and saying we can’t afford to expand Medicaid? They must want to keep our state in poverty rather than help our friends pull out of it.

This is a moneymaker for Missouri, and it will give 80,000 of our neighbors new jobs. Missouri is going to fall in love with Medicaid expansion, and we’re never gonna look back.

Ellen Wentz of St. Louis is a Missouri voter.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

