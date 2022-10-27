Trudy Busch Valentine has no chance to win. And no matter how you feel about Eric Schmitt, you should offer no support to the opulent moderate Democrat.
The beer heiress is as out of touch as she is indifferent. She's spent her life among the oligarchical class that oppresses working Americans for profit.
In putting her forth, the Missouri Democratic party has announced to liberal Missourians that our interests will never take priority over their cash flow.
A vote for Busch Valentine's hopeless campaign isn't a vote against Schmitt's wretched politics. It's simply an endorsement of the same greedy, milquetoast representation the state party has long been known for. Voters deserve better.
There's only one good choice for the Missouri Senate race: Leave it blank.
James Cooper of Kirkwood is an activist.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.