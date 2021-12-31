In response to the Dec. 30 article “Homeless services and community see need for more affordable housing” by Joy Mazur, I want to echo what was said in the article that homeless shelters are not the only solution to our affordable housing crisis.
Just like food banks are not a long-term solution, neither are homeless shelters. Congress has the opportunity to provide millions of hard-working Americans important aid in these areas through the "Build Back Better Act."
"Build Back Better" will help 300,000 new low-income renter households finally get assistance to help them afford a place to live. It also extends the new child tax credit payments, which have already lifted nearly 4 million children out of poverty and helped millions of families pay the rent, put food on the table, find child care and more.
These are critically important services to ensure the well-being of those more vulnerable. I call on our senators, Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt, to take action and pass the "Build Back Better Act."
Sarah Miller is a teacher who lives in University City.