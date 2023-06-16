UScellular applauds the wireless-first approach the Missouri Department of Economic Development has taken with its Cell Towers Grant Program.

The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $20 million to support the construction of new cell towers and the retrofitting and/or refurbishment of existing towers to bring quality cellular service to Missourians in areas lacking this type of access — an issue impacting more than 146,000 households across the state.

