UScellular applauds the wireless-first approach the Missouri Department of Economic Development has taken with its Cell Towers Grant Program.
The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $20 million to support the construction of new cell towers and the retrofitting and/or refurbishment of existing towers to bring quality cellular service to Missourians in areas lacking this type of access — an issue impacting more than 146,000 households across the state.
Investing in wireless technology enhances public safety and helps ensure people have essential connectivity whenever and wherever needed. One cell tower can provide wireless connectivity over several miles and deliver the speeds needed for streaming content, conducting commerce, remote health care and precision agriculture.
The Cell Towers Grant Program guidelines lay out a clear pathway for increasing wireless access statewide, and we look forward to working with the department to help turn their vision into a reality.
Mike Burwell is director of sales and operations for UScellular in Missouri and Illinois.
