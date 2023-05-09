Regardless of how anyone feels about the current Missouri bill restricting care for transgender minors, there is one overlooked portion of it that should be setting everyone’s hair on fire.

It reads “these provisions shall not apply to services for minors born with medically verifiable disorders of sex development.” What the bill is referring to are intersex children, those born with atypical chromosomes, genitals or hormones and who “do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies.” It is estimated this represents between 1 in 2,000 and 1 in 4,500 births.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.