Regardless of how anyone feels about the current Missouri bill restricting care for transgender minors, there is one overlooked portion of it that should be setting everyone’s hair on fire.
It reads “these provisions shall not apply to services for minors born with medically verifiable disorders of sex development.” What the bill is referring to are intersex children, those born with atypical chromosomes, genitals or hormones and who “do not fit typical binary notions of male or female bodies.” It is estimated this represents between 1 in 2,000 and 1 in 4,500 births.
For decades, the medical field has sought to “normalize” these children by performing castration, sterilization and “gender-affirming” cosmetic surgery, often without the parents’ full understanding and almost always without the patient’s consent, as these measures are often taken in infancy.
Although a few surgeries might be necessary to correct problems such as incontinence, the majority are done to make the child conform to society’s ideas of male or female. Later, when that child is grown, they often discover that decisions made without their consent were the wrong ones, or that they are left in chronic pain or disability.
A number of countries have made these surgeries on minors illegal, but sadly, the United States is not one of them. Furthermore, the state of Missouri seems to be intent on preserving them.
Nora Othic is a resident of Brookfield, Missouri.
