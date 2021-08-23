For Missouri Republicans who continue to deny the COVID-19 reality, there is an anecdote that could be multiplied, perhaps, by thousands.
For a family reunion from four states, the Lake of the Ozarks was chosen for activities that suit all ages.
All was well until a family of five from the Chicago suburbs reported that it would have to cancel the reunion, despite the fact that the children were eagerly looking forward to playing with their cousins. They told a pediatrician they were visiting the lake area of Missouri, and the doctor strongly advised against it because of one child’s susceptibility and the lake area’s high rate of COVID-19 infection. A second family pediatrician advised the family that if it visited outstate Missouri, she would not be able to see the children for at least two weeks after their return.
Those two professional decisions regarding family health caused the parents, understandably, to cancel plans to attend the reunion.
So, this family of five will not spend four nights at the lake area as planned — all because Missouri is a known hot zone for COVID-19. In large part, that is the result of Missouri’s sad Republican leadership taking cues from former President Donald Trump who called the virus a hoax and never took it seriously until far too late.
That was a horrible decision Missouri Republicans have never corrected. That horrible decision has cost Missouri its economy and, worse, its residents' lives.
Arthur Hoffman is a mostly-retired executive speech writer and Journalism School alumnus who lives in St. Louis.