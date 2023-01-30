In the breathless flutter over the finding of classified material in places where it shouldn’t be, nobody is asking fundamental questions.
What is the level of classification involved, i.e. “classified,” “secret,” “top secret”?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In the breathless flutter over the finding of classified material in places where it shouldn’t be, nobody is asking fundamental questions.
What is the level of classification involved, i.e. “classified,” “secret,” “top secret”?
Who classified the material? Why was it classified?
Governments at all levels collect massive amounts of information. That material belongs to the citizens who paid for its collection. The presumption should be that any citizen can see that material.
But government officials — high and low, elected, appointed or hired by a croney — exercising that abundance of caution that we’ve all become too familiar with — stamp “classified” on much of our information.
Is the material “sensitive?” In many cases, no. But it might reflect poorly on an official or agency, so best not let the public see it. Or someone with clout might react unpleasantly if the information were public. Better stamp it. Not just anyone can classify material, of course, but everyone has a friend with access to the stamp.
A big problem with this classification habit is, the public doesn’t know what’s going on in those big buildings of bureaucracy. This is an issue with Missouri government as well.
It should be a strictly enforced rule than records accumulated and kept by government remain open to the public. If the information should be kept confidential, it should pass review of an apolitical office of classification. If something is classified, we should know why. “Because I said so” or “things could get ugly” shouldn’t be reasons.
What are they hiding?
Remember: Secrecy protects the government from the people. Openness protects the people from the government.
Kent Ford, a longtime Columbia resident, is a retired editor of the Missouri Press Association, which has been based in Columbia since its founding right after the Civil War.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.