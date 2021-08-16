Universities play numerous roles in their communities. One is to model values based on reason and evidence. This is reflected in Mizzou’s mission statement concerning discovery: “Learning requires trust in the process of discovery. Discovery often fractures existing world views and requires acceptance of uncertainty and ambiguity. “
In the case of the COVID-19 vaccines, the data are in and are unequivocal: They are extremely effective and safe for the vast majority of individuals. The uncertainties and ambiguities that remain are based on misinformation and fear.
Requiring that students, faculty and staff returning to campus who are eligible have been vaccinated not only protects all of our citizens but also models the one behavior that can arrest this pandemic. It is time for the Mizzou administration to be tigers.
Scott H. Frey, Ph.D., Ed.M., is the Miller Family Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at MU in the Departments of Psychological Sciences, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Neurology.