A plaque prominently located near the columns on the historic University of Missouri Francis Quadrangle, entitled University of Missouri Columbia A Statement of Values, reads in part “Being responsible requires us to to be thoughtful stewards of our resources–accountable to ourselves, each other, and the publics we serve.”
A very few of us who gathered on the quad last week to question MU’s commitment to responsible stewardship noted on the plaque were deeply saddened watching as tree crews, at the behest of MU officials, started clear-cutting 15 majestic 70-year-old-trees. By the time you read this, all may have disappeared.
Those who gathered understand that these oak trees were in their golden years and would eventually have died. Further, they are of the variety pin oak that has some undesirable characteristics, were in need of some maintenance, and may have harbored pests or disease.
We were informed that the pin oaks, most of which were more than 40 feet tall, were to be replaced by approximately 5-year-old white oak saplings, 24 in all, longer-living varieties and that replacing them all at once would ensure growth rate consistency. But we believe that these regal shade-providing pin oak trees are precious public resources themselves and could have been removed in a more deliberate manner.
We believe that MU officials could have employed, and we advocated for, a slower-paced, more targeted approach to tree removal, perhaps as individual trees needed more extensive maintenance or became insect-infested, perhaps at the pace of one or two per year, with all fifteen to be removed over the course of a decade. In our opinion, staggering the removal of trees would have had less severe ecosystem impact with no appreciable difference in growth rates or additional risk to passerbys who delighted in the shade of these trees.
Instead we watched as each large limb was severed unceremoniously from each tree trunk. Although for our safety we were kept at a distance, we could see no evidence of the internal rot one sees in insect-infested trees. We were told that the variations in color (from light to dark vibrant greens) among leaves on an individual tree, were evidence of tree disease, but at least to our untrained eyes, the tree canopies looked like the leaves only suffered from normal springtime color variations that so delight our visual senses. We did see some dead limbs in several trees which we believe could have been lopped off through routine maintenance.
Targeting individual trees at a slower pace at a different time of year would also have served to mitigate the impact on the local ecosystem in spring nesting season. Instead we witnessed frantic birds flying and squirrels running, their squawks, chirps and calls drowned out by the sound of chainsaws and wood chippers. An individual squirrel ran circles around a delimbed tree trunk, paused on top, and then performed the same dance multiple times as if to make sure their senses weren’t mistaken and the canopy wasn’t really gone. We watched birds diving and calling, swooping down on limbs and nests that lay fallen around the base of the trunk. Nearby plants acclimated to the shade of these trees will certainly feel the impact of the loss of the trees’ canopies.
Like most, we believe that climate change is a global phenomenon created by local decisions. MU officials, theoretically being stewards of a higher learning institution, should be leaders and role models in acting locally to subvert, rather than contribute to climate change.
To be clear, we in no way fault the tree crews, we admired their precision skills and commitment to safety. And although we are not economic experts, we believe that spreading the tree removal over multiple years could have provided steady employment for these crews as they oversaw and performed the routine maintenance required to maintain the health and well-being of trees, ensuring the safety of those of us who draw near to enjoy them.
Finally, we ask for a public accounting of both the $100,000 in donations MU seeks to support the The Legacy Oaks for the Francis Quadrangle Fund and what, if any, money was recouped from salvageable wood from these fallen trees.
Laurie Wern is a retired mathematics instructor, East Campus neighbor and tree lover.