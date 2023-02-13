I am very optimistic about the future of MU Health Care. MU Health Care is in a strong financial position and has significant resources to meet operations and to thrive as an organization. This is further affirmed by our strong Aa1/AA+ credit rating by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
The financial plan approved by the University of Missouri Board of Curators on Feb. 9 demonstrates that MU Health Care is on track to grow to serve Missourians. Some of the key investments that have been made include the new Roy Blunt Precision Health Building, Children’s Hospital, Medical Science Building, the Thompson Center for Autism and many others.
With outstanding leadership from our Board of Curators, UM and MUHC leaders, we will continue to grow our market share and deliver high-quality care in hospitals and clinics in Mid-Missouri and beyond.
Mun Choi is president of the University of Missouri.
