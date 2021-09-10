When I first saw the Missourian newspaper headline ‘UM Curators vote against mandatory COVID vaccines,’ I assumed this was a proposal requiring MU students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated in order to prevent COVID-19 disease.
After further reading, it turns out the vote was to prevent a mandate from ever being considered. Unless an issue has universal support, enacting policy to prevent discussion or a vote is not a good idea no matter what side you come down on, which brings me to the point of my letter.
Over the last couple of years, there have been some important decisions made by MU leadership without much transparency, stakeholder input or with little/no time to deliberate. This does not yield the best results for our university.
Richard Burns MD, is a graduate of the MU School of Medicine, Class of 1990.