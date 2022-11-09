As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life.
ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t find fun, stimulating or urgent. “Easy” tasks like brushing my teeth, cleaning my room, or eating are less of a priority. So, if my coursework feels most important, I’ll neglect basic needs.
The MU Disability Center offers accommodations to help students with disabilities. My accommodations prove useless — there are few volunteer note-takers, and as a communication major I rarely have exams. I found flexibility with deadlines somewhat useful, but anyone can ask for an extension.
The Disability Center has to support a lot of students, and I appreciate everything they do. Unfortunately, students are still not getting the support we need.
That is why faculty and administration should take more responsibility for making classes accessible.
How many students who struggle with attendance issues would not have to get accommodations if asynchronous classes were available to all? How many would not feel ashamed anymore because instructors expect that students take different amounts of time to complete assignments?
No two students have the same experiences. MU should recognize those differences, disabled or not. Everyone deserves an opportunity to learn and grow at Mizzou.
Casey Bonds is an MU student studying communication and a student assistant at the MU Digital Media Lab and the MU Women’s Center.
