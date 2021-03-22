This letter concerns a news item in the Missourian on March 5 about the demolition of buildings at MU.

I suppose we should expect the opposite situation to occur within a public university having multiple campuses. We presently have a situation where one campus, MU, is demolishing buildings while another campus, Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been on a “building spree,” with both new buildings and building additions. The buildings or additions have been largely financed by private funding, rather than by Missouri taxpayers.

Having recently received a $300 million private bequest from an alumnus, we anticipate that that within a few years the S&T campus can expect a significant increase in enrollment from both in-state and out-of-state students.

More interesting is that while the campus has been doing this building, being fortunate to already have some of the newest and best on-campus housing, it will not need more on-campus housing.

Ellis Smith, a Missouri S&T graduate, lived in Columbia for 23 years; he now lives in Ankeny, Iowa.

