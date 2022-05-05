Forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy against her will is government tyranny.
In a nation that values individual freedom, the decision of what to do with a problem pregnancy must reside with the pregnant woman and not the likes of Sara Walsh, Caleb Rowden, Mike Parson, Josh Hawley, Vicky Hartzler and other enemies of basic reproductive rights.
Dr. Robert Blake is a retired family physician who as a medical student in St Louis in the 1960s saw women who were butchered and mutilated by illegal abortions.