Forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy against her will is government tyranny.

In a nation that values individual freedom, the decision of what to do with a problem pregnancy must reside with the pregnant woman and not the likes of Sara Walsh, Caleb Rowden, Mike Parson, Josh Hawley, Vicky Hartzler and other enemies of basic reproductive rights.

Dr. Robert Blake is a retired family physician who as a medical student in St Louis in the 1960s saw women who were butchered and mutilated by illegal abortions.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

