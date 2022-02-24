Editor’s note: This letter was received prior to Russia’s attack on Ukraine Wednesday.
President Biden’s response to Putin’s threat to Ukraine freedom and sovereignty invites comparison with Trump’s attitude toward Putin and NATO.
Whereas Biden sees Putin as a threat not only to Ukraine but also Western values in general, everyone will recall how charitable to the point of blindness Trump was to his Russian pal. Biden and every other intelligent observer who has commented on Putin’s honesty finds none. Trump, however, saw “no reason why Putin would lie.”
Also, everyone will recall Trump’s disdain for alliances in general and NATO in particular. Had he been elected to a second term, he may have acted on his repeated threat to withdraw from this important alliance. That would delight Putin. But, as we see with Ukraine, it would be terrible for the Western world.
Putin’s threat to Ukraine and Biden’s effectiveness in mobilizing a united front of NATO members against Putin’s illegitimate aggression have demonstrated the essential worth of NATO.
Arthur Hoffman, of St. Louis, is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism and a mostly retired executive speech writer.