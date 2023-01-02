“Thou shalt not kill.”
The simplicity of the statement belies the profundity of its message. Indeed, the message makes it clear that we belong to each other. We are each other’s keepers.
We are not to kill because we don’t want to be killed. We are called not to take the life of the other as a means of protecting life in general. We are not to kill. Although the source of such a statement is religious, the utility of it is profoundly humane. If we want to survive as a species, then we shouldn’t kill each other.
Killing is an existential problem. There is no survival in killing. Yet, we have multiple killings scheduled in the coming weeks. Some might call them executions, but the truth is that they are killings. Each time we execute someone we are rebelling against the fundamental law that binds us together in community … our collective humanity: “Thou shalt not kill.”
The start of a new year fills us with hope. There is an expectation that we’re going to make this year better than the last. Of course, this would mean that we’ve stopped for a second to consider what made the past year less than desirable.
When you ask people if killing would fit into such a category, of course, most would say yes though I doubt most would be thinking about the death penalty.
How can you teach a society not to kill when their government keeps killing people? Indeed, the death penalty is an existential threat. It taps into the worst of us — a belief that there can be something moral about killing — and produces a lesson that is even worse still — that vengeance is somehow an appropriate manifestation for the governance of human conduct.
Surely, we’re better than this? “Thou shalt not kill.”
Maybe this will finally be the year we begin to practice what we preach, a time in which we are made better by our restraint. Amber McLaughlin would be a good place to start.
Jeff Hood, of Little Rock, Arkansas, serves on the board of advisors for Death Penalty Action.
