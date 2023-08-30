I usually learn from and agree with David Webber’s columns, but not his Aug. 27 column in favor of a third party run by No Labels.

No Labels on the ballot could very well hand the presidency to Donald Trump, the favorite to get the Republican nomination. No Labels cites a December 2022 Harris X poll to show its strength and that it is not a spoiler party. But as The Washington Post pointed out, that very poll shows the No Labels “moderate independent” candidate getting 20%, reducing Biden’s share from 42% to 28%, with Trump at 33%, ending up 5 points ahead of Biden.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.