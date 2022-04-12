Editor's note: This was received as an open letter to Sen. Caleb Rowden regarding HB 1684, which establishes the "Missouri Nuclear Clean Power Act."
Please oppose HB 1684, the so-called "Missouri Nuclear Clean Power Act." It will allow Ameren to charge for costs associated for construction work in progress (CWIP) of a new nuclear plant before the facility becomes operational.
If Wall Street won’t touch the financing of a new nuclear power plant, why should consumers be saddled with the risk? Why should stockholders of Ameren Missouri be sheltered while all the risk gets shifted onto us, the utility customers? Why should we be asked to pay for energy that wouldn’t be delivered for 10 to 12, or more, years? This will impact the poor and elderly in a regressive way, since basic living costs of heat and electricity make up a greater proportion of their fixed incomes.
What are the risks we are being asked to absorb? Only half of the nuclear power plants that got construction permits in the '70s and '80s were ever completed.
If CWIP provisions had been in place, those costs would have been paid by the utility consumers. If Ameren makes a final decision to proceed with building a new nuclear reactor, and for some reason the plant was canceled, CWIP would mean the rate payers would foot the entire bill, with nothing to show for it. The Ameren stockholders are completely safe from any of this risk.
Evan Prost is a Columbia resident.