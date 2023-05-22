In Columbia, there are many homeless shelters that are put in place as a resource for the homeless population, but they aren’t sufficient enough for the growing population.

The shelters that are available have restrictions that prevent them from being accessible to all in need. For example, St. Francis is a known shelter that provides lodging, meals and other necessities but is only open to men. Another known shelter is Welcome Home, which is exclusively for veterans.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.