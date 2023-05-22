In Columbia, there are many homeless shelters that are put in place as a resource for the homeless population, but they aren’t sufficient enough for the growing population.
The shelters that are available have restrictions that prevent them from being accessible to all in need. For example, St. Francis is a known shelter that provides lodging, meals and other necessities but is only open to men. Another known shelter is Welcome Home, which is exclusively for veterans.
Although these shelters are providing resources for a large percentage of the population, having an open place that anyone feels able to connect with and utilize is extremely important. The other shelters that are in Columbia operate at different hours and have different requirements and restrictions making them hard to access.
One solution that has been proposed is to build an opportunity campus. It would serve as the food provider, shelter, day center and resource center for Columbia’s homeless population and be open 24/7. It would be a central location for all resources that would be needed.
Ed Stansberry, who is the executive director of the Voluntary Action Center (VAC), says, “I think it’s important to say that if we get this project off the ground, the day that it opens its doors, 100% of our homeless community will be able to access the services there. Some will choose not to, obviously, but 100% will be eligible the day we open.”
Funding is going to be the biggest struggle to be able to open up the opportunity campus.
According to Stansberry, many different people and organizations are going to help fund it. Small nonprofits will also be contributing their services. For example, Turning Point is another organization that provides aid for all from Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Once the opportunity campus is built, it will be able to continue serving from the new building.
The Columbia Housing Authority will also be partnering with the opportunity campus. They will provide transitional housing and permanent housing services while the opportunity campus and the other organizations will provide the other services.
In order to keep these services open to all in need, there must be enough funding and resources. Whether it’s one of the smaller shelters or the bigger opportunity campus, donating to these organizations will help the homeless community have access to resources that they need.
St. Francis House has a list of materials on its website that are needed. If donating is not an option, volunteering also can help. Love Columbia has opportunities to volunteer in drives and other services as do other organizations such as Welcome Home, The Food Bank and The Turning Point.
Lia Metz is a freshman at Rock Bridge High School.
