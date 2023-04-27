For your readers unfamiliar with it, a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” is a law that helps to secure the right of parents to have a major say in how their kids are educated. Paired with enhanced school choice, a parents’ bill of rights gives parents the information they need to judge how the government is educating their kids and the ability to adjust their educational plans and options accordingly.
The good news in Missouri is that we’ve seen legislative progress toward both reforms this year, especially on the Parents’ Bill of Rights. What’s less heartening is that the state House has made unnecessary changes to a Senate bill that, unaltered, would already deliver on the parents’ bill of right promise of parental empowerment — changes that could ultimately scuttle the reform as time for legislative negotiation runs out in the session.