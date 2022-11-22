As an educator, I believe in the fundamental notion that every student learns differently and often has different needs when it comes to succeeding academically.
There are students who, for whatever reason, are unable to thrive in a traditional classroom. They might feel unsafe or are easily distracted. They may need a flexible schedule that enables them to learn at a pace that is faster or slower than their peers. They might have health issues that prevent them from attending school.
Whatever the reason, students need and deserve to have options when it comes to their learning. While Missouri is a state where families can choose the academic setting that best suits their child’s needs, the final decision, until this year, was often in the hands of local school district administrators.
Fortunately, the members of the Missouri legislature took the necessary steps and approved a change to state law that put the school choice decision where it should be — with the parents.
As the holidays approach and we take a moment to reflect on the things for which we are thankful, myself and many parents across the state, are thankful for policymakers like state Sens. Caleb Rowden and Cindy O’Laughlin and state Rep. Phil Christofanelli who led the effort to give school choice back to parents and caregivers.
Lynsie Hunt, of Springfield, is a school leader with Missouri Connections Academy.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.